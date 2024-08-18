Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:02 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Murder case against Hasina: Police ordered to submit report by Sept 22

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:00 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:02 PM

A Dhaka court today ordered police to submit by September 22 the probe report in a case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others over the killing of a college student.

The victim, 18-year-old Dhaka Degree College student Foijul Islam Rajon, was killed during a protest in Mirpur on July 19.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi set the deadline after the case was presented in court.

The accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Read more

Hasina, 33 others sued over May 5 Shapla Chattar ‘mass killing’

Rajon's brother Md Rajib filed the case on August 15 with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir.

The magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station to register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).

The complaint details Rajon's participation in a peaceful protest demanding quota reforms. When tensions escalated after remarks by Sheikh Hasina on July 14, Quader allegedly exacerbated the situation by suggesting that the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, could "handle" the protesters.

Rajon was shot in the chest near the Mirpur-10 intersection during a crackdown. He was rushed to Dr Azmal Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
Read more

Hasina, Nowfel, 32 others sued over killing of HSC examinee in Ctg

The complaint asserts that the accused were directly involved in or facilitated the violence leading to Rajon's death and injuries to other students.

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country on August 5 amid a mass uprising, now faces 11 cases, including eight for murder, one for abduction, and two for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Related topic:
Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina CaseSheikh Hasina Resignsstudent protest 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

US not involved in Sheikh Hasina’s fall: White House

5d ago
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters

Hasina, Nowfel, 32 others sued over killing of HSC examinee in Ctg

1d ago
Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader sued for teacher's murder

Victim of enforced disappearance sues Hasina

4d ago
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters

Murder case filed against Hasina

5d ago
এস আলম গ্রুপ
|ব্যাংক

জনতা ব্যাংকের চট্টগ্রাম কর্পোরেট শাখার সব টাকা এস আলমের পকেটে

জনতার সাধারণ বীমা ভবন চট্টগ্রাম কর্পোরেট শাখা থেকে এস আলম গ্রুপকে আট হাজার ২১৬ কোটি টাকা ঋণ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রংপুরে শিক্ষার্থী তাহির হত্যায় শেখ হাসিনা-কাদেরসহ ৪০ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

২১ মিনিট আগে
push notification