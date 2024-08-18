Murder case against Hasina: Police ordered to submit report by Sept 22

A Dhaka court today ordered police to submit by September 22 the probe report in a case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others over the killing of a college student.

The victim, 18-year-old Dhaka Degree College student Foijul Islam Rajon, was killed during a protest in Mirpur on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi set the deadline after the case was presented in court.

The accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar.

Rajon's brother Md Rajib filed the case on August 15 with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir.

The magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station to register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).

The complaint details Rajon's participation in a peaceful protest demanding quota reforms. When tensions escalated after remarks by Sheikh Hasina on July 14, Quader allegedly exacerbated the situation by suggesting that the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, could "handle" the protesters.

Rajon was shot in the chest near the Mirpur-10 intersection during a crackdown. He was rushed to Dr Azmal Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

The complaint asserts that the accused were directly involved in or facilitated the violence leading to Rajon's death and injuries to other students.

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country on August 5 amid a mass uprising, now faces 11 cases, including eight for murder, one for abduction, and two for crimes against humanity and genocide.