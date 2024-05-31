CPJ condemns attack on Star journo
The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the attack on Aklakur Rahman Akash, Savar correspondent of The Daily Star.
On May 26, Akash was severely beaten while covering a dispute among the owners of a ceramic factory in Savar.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CPJ Asia said, "#Bangladesh: CPJ is disturbed by the May 26 assault on @dailystarnews correspondent Aklakur Rahman Akash, who was reportedly beaten by 20 to 30 men for around three minutes while covering an ownership conflict over a factory in Savar town."
"CPJ calls for all those responsible to be held to account," it added.
#Bangladesh: CPJ is disturbed by the May 26 assault on @dailystarnews correspondent Aklakur Rahman Akash, who was reportedly beaten by 20 to 30 men for around three minutes while covering an ownership conflict over a factory in Savar town. The men also confiscated Akash's phone,… https://t.co/yW3JQLkEm6
— CPJ Asia (@CPJAsia) May 31, 2024
The organisation shared a post by Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) which had earlier denounced the assault.
Police on May 28 arrested two people over the incident.
