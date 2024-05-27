Star Savar correspondent assaulted

The Savar correspondent of The Daily Star, Aklakur Rahman Akash, was mercilessly beaten up yesterday morning while he was covering an ownership dispute at a ceramic factory there.

Akash was undergoing treatment at Popular Medical College Hospital in the capital, with injuries to his face, eyes, head, and other parts of his body.

Akash said he went to the spot after hearing reports of vandalism at the Bengal Fine Ceramics Ltd in Bhagalpur.

He added that there had been a long-standing dispute over ownership of the company. Around 9:30am, a group equipped with sticks entered the factory, vandalised it, and drove away the workers.

"I went there after hearing the news around 10:30am. While taking photos, local activists of the ruling party [Awami League] attacked and beat me up. They also took away my mobile phone," said Akash.

Fellow reporters first took him to the local upazila health complex. He was later moved to Enam Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Mohammad Mahmud, of Popular Medical College Hospital, said, "We have put him on 24-hour rest. After getting test results, we will know his condition."

Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Savar Police Station, told The Daily Star that actions would be taken against the criminals upon receiving a complaint.

After visiting the factory, the OC told reporters, "We found no chaos when we arrived at the scene. We still don't know who the actual owners are."

Injured Akash said he would lodge a complaint with the police station.

Witnesses said officials of Sea Pearl Group were seen breaking locks of gates of the factory and replacing them with new ones. They were also giving their men instructions to ensure that no one could enter the factory.

Abhijit Kumar Roy, executive director of Bengal Fine Ceramics Ltd, said they have been operating the factory for five years, but Sea Pearl Group yesterday seized it with the help of local political activists and several hundred thugs.

Sea Pearl Group Manager (administration) Mashiur Rahman denied the allegation, claiming that they entered the factory peacefully and that "Abhijit Kumar Roy's presence was illegal".

He added that they had no knowledge of any journalist being assaulted.

Meanwhile, Savar Press Club condemned the attack on journalist Akash and demanded justice for those involved.

It will form a human chain on the club premises at 11:00am today, protesting the attack.