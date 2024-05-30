BJIM condemns attack on Star journo

Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) yesterday strongly denounced the assault on Aklakur Rahman Akash, Savar correspondent of The Daily Star.

BJIM demanded a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into this attack and commended the police for apprehending two suspects and retrieving the journalist's phone, said a statement.

On May 26, Akash was severely beaten while covering a dispute among the owners of a ceramic factory in Savar.

He was rushed to Enam Medical College and Hospital with injuries to his face, eyes, and head, among other parts of the body. Later, he was transferred to Dhaka for better treatment.

The next day, a case was filed with Savar Model Police Station over the attack.

BIJM urged the authorities concerned to take decisive action to protect journalists and their right to report freely and safely, said the statement signed by BJIM Convener SAM Jahan and Member Secretary Faisal Mahmud.

A free press is vital for democracy so that journalists will be able to report without fear of violence or retaliation, the statement read.

The incident of attacking Akash highlighted the increasing dangers faced by journalists in Bangladesh, BIJM said.

​BIJM hoped that The Daily Star would continue to provide their full support to Akash during this difficult time.