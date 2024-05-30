Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 12:21 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:24 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

BJIM condemns attack on Star journo

Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 12:21 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:24 AM

Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) yesterday strongly denounced the assault on Aklakur Rahman Akash, Savar correspondent of The Daily Star.

BJIM demanded a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into this attack and commended the police for apprehending two suspects and retrieving the journalist's phone, said a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On May 26, Akash was severely beaten while covering a dispute among the owners of a ceramic factory in Savar.

The Daily Star journo attacked in Savar
Read more

The Daily Star journo attacked in Savar

He was rushed to Enam Medical College and Hospital with injuries to his face, eyes, and head, among other parts of the body. Later, he was transferred to Dhaka for better treatment.

The next day, a case was filed with Savar Model Police Station over the attack.

Read more

Two arrested over assault on Star journo

BIJM urged the authorities concerned to take decisive action to protect journalists and their right to report freely and safely, said the statement signed by BJIM Convener SAM Jahan and Member Secretary Faisal Mahmud.

A free press is vital for democracy so that journalists will be able to report without fear of violence or retaliation, the statement read.

The incident of attacking Akash highlighted the increasing dangers faced by journalists in Bangladesh, BIJM said.

​BIJM hoped that The Daily Star would continue to provide their full support to Akash during this difficult time.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification