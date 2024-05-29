Two arrested over assault on Star journo

Police early yesterday arrested two people over the assault on The Daily Star's Savar correspondent.

The arrestees are Monir Hossen and Babul, said Sudip Kumar Gope, sub-inspector of Savar Model Thana.

"We arrested the duo in Savar early in the morning. The snatched mobile phone of the victim was also recovered the day before."

The arrestees were sent to jail after via a court order, he added.

On Sunday, Aklakur Rahman Akash, the Savar correspondent of The Daily Star, was severely beaten while covering a dispute among the owners of a ceramic factory in Savar.

Akash was rushed to Enam Medical College and Hospital with injuries to his face, eyes, and head, among other parts of the body.

Later, he was transferred to Dhaka for better treatment.

The next day, a case was filed with Savar Model Police Station over the attack.