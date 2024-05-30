Human chain in protest of attack on Daily Star journalist in Savar

Journalists formed a human chain in Savar, Dhaka, protesting the brutal attack on The Daily Star's correspondent Akhlakur Rahman Akash and threats against another journalist.

The Savar Press Club organised the protest today at 11:30am on its premises where around fifty media workers from various outlets participated.

Speakers condemned the recent attack and demanded swift legal action against those involved. They highlighted that journalists often face attacks while reporting against influential people.

Nazmus Saqib, president of the Savar Press Club and editor of Daily Fulki, said, "We strongly condemn and protest the recent brutal attack on our colleagues. We also demand swift legal action against those involved in this incident."

Govinda Acharya, general secretary of the Savar Press Club and journalist for Daily Samakal, urged law enforcement agencies to quickly bring those involved to book.

"Otherwise, the journalist community will be forced to organise a larger movement," he warned.

The protest saw participation from the executive member of the press club and RTV staff reporter Ziaur Rahman Zia, organisational secretary Rowshan Ali, office secretary Md. Sabuj, senior journalist Tofa Sani, 71 Television's representative Ashraf Sijel, Baishakhi Television's Abdul Halim, journalist Parvez Munna, BSS representative Rupokur Rahman, and journalist Sahed Juel, among others.

On May 26, Akash was attacked while reporting on the occupation of the Bengal Fine Ceramics Limited factory in Bhagalpur, Savar. The assailants beat him indiscriminately and snatched his mobile phone.

Fellow journalists rescued him and admitted him first to Savar Upazila Health Complex and later to Enam Medical College Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital in the capital for better treatment.

In another incident, Mohammad Omar Faruk of Desh Rupantor was threatened when he contacted an official of a Savar garment factory for a news report.

Shahjahan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station, told The Daily Star that two individuals have already been arrested in connection with the attack on journalist Akash.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects. The stolen mobile phone has been recovered, he added.