BCL unleashes fury on quota protesters

Over 200 people, including female students, BCL men, injured as BCL activists, quota reform demonstrators clash on DU campus for 5 hours

A student protester being beaten by alleged BCL activists in Dhaka University, as attacks were launched on quota reform demonstrators from last afternoon, PHOTO: PRABIR DAS; PROTHOM ALO

Chhatra League activists attacked students demonstrating for quota reforms on Dhaka University campus yesterday triggering fierce clashes that left at least 200, including female students, injured.

Armed with sticks, iron rods and clad in helmets, hundreds from the pro-ruling party student body, be it from DU or Dhaka city Chhatra League units, teamed up with outsiders to beat up the demonstrators at various points on campus.

For five hours across the campus, Chhatra League activists were seen mercilessly beating up students to the ground and whacking female protesters with sticks.

Students were seen running for their lives, many bloodied.

The demonstrators also retaliated at some places on campus, throwing brick chunks and beating up Chhatra League men.

A group of Chhatra League activists swooped on demonstrators at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the evening, panicking doctors, nurses, patients, and their attendants. Many ran for cover.

The attack disrupted medical services at the country's prime medical facility.

The violence started about two hours after Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that the Chhatra League would give a fitting reply to those student leaders of the quota reform movement who labelled themselves Razakars and were arrogant.

A man about to attack a female student in DU’s Doyel Chattar, PHOTO: PRABIR DAS; PROTHOM ALO

Tension was running high on the DU campus since late Sunday night when hundreds of students came out of their dormitories protesting what they said was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding quotas in government jobs.

They chanted slogans like "Tumi ke? Ami ke? Razakar, Razakar! [Who are you? Who am I? Razakar, Razakar!]."

They announced to hold a rally in front of the Raju Bhaskarjo at noon protesting the PM's remarks and attacks on them at different universities on Sunday night.

Chhatra League also announced a rally at 3:00pm atthe same place to protest "the students' derogatory comments on the country's independence".

Around noon, the quota reforms demonstrators started gathering at Raju Bhaskarjo and staged a demonstration. A group of protesters went to different dormitories to mobilise more students around 2:30pm.

When the group reached Bijoy Ekattor Hall around 3:00pm, some Chhatra League hall unit members threw brick chunks and flower pots at the protesters from inside, said witnesses.

As the news of the attack spread, demonstrators from Raju Bhaskarjo joined them and retaliated by throwing brick chunks at the Chhatra League men.

A man brandishes a gun towards the protesters in the Shahidullah Hall area. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS; PROTHOM ALO

Around 3:30pm, Chhatra League men took position inside the hall while the demonstrators in front of it.

Both groups kept throwing brick chunks at each other and at one stage, Chhatra League activists from five nearby dorms joined those inside the hall and there were chases and counter chases.

The demonstrators eventually retreated to in front of the residence of the DU vice-chancellor.

Within a few minutes of them reaching there, numerous Chhatra League activists, many non-DU students, launched attacks on the demonstrators, including female students.

The Chhatra League men, many wearing helmets, were seen chasing down the students, kicking them and beating them with cricket stumps, and bamboo and hockey sticks for around 15 minutes, said witnesses.

Some female students were seen lying on the ground and crying during that time.

After the demonstrators took the injured to the DMCH for treatment, a group of Chhatra League activists stormed DMCH and another bout of chases and counter chases took place that lasted till 5:00pm.

A pedestrian caught in the middle was injured and was seen being led away from the spot with his shirt bloodied.

Chhatra League activists were seen patrolling outside the gate of the DMCH emergency department, and they chased away students near the DMCH area.

Chased by Chhatra League men, a large group of the demonstrators went inside Muhammad Shahidullah Hall while some managed to stay inside the DMCH.

When a few Chhatra League men went to the DMCH with some injured activists, the demonstrators beat three of them up around 6:50pm.

Half an hour later, around 70 Chhatra League activists again stormed the emergency department of the DMCH. Armed with sticks and clad in helmets, they beat up demonstrators inside the hospital.

Meanwhile, at Shahidullah Hall, the demonstrators and Chhatra League men hurled brick chunks at each other. The demonstrators were inside the hall and the Chhatra League activists from the outside.

Crude bombs exploded outside the dorm and gunshots were heard.

The demonstrators vandalised several rooms belonging to Chhatra League activists.

The police in the area were mere bystanders during the whole time.

The campus was tense as of filing of this report at 11:00pm.