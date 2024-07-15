Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 04:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 04:40 PM

Bangladesh

4 Eden College students injured after being assaulted by 'BCL activists'

Raju sculpture protest rally Dhaka University TSC
Photo: Collected

At least four students of Eden College were beaten up allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists today during the students' quota reform protest programme.

Quoting doctors, Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the four are still receiving treatment at DMCH and their injuries are not serious.

At least 50 students injured as BCL activists swoop on protesters

The injured were identified as Shahinur Sumi, 28, president of the Eden College unit of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front; Saima, 25, a master's student of the marketing department; Tamanna, 22, and Sanjida, 21, first- and second-year students of the political science department respectively.

Quota protesters, BCL activists clash at DU
Clash breaks out between quota protesters, BCL activists at DU

The injured and their classmates alleged that when they were going to participate in the programme at TSC, some activists of Eden College unit Chhatra League attacked them inside the college.

At one point, they were beaten up, and Sumi was hit on the head with a mobile phone, they alleged.

Classmates first took them to Dhaka University Medical Center, and later they were taken to DMCH.

Related topic:
Eden CollegeQuota system in BangladeshProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota system
push notification