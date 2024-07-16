Dozens injured in midnight mayhem at JU

Police fire tear gas, pellets at quota reform protesters after BCL attack on sit-in; journalists, teacher among ‘critically injured’

Dozens were injured early today at Jahangirnagar University in clashes between quota reform protesters and BCL men and police.

Some of the injured are in serious condition, said our Savar correspondent who visited the Enam Medical College Hospital, where most of the injured are receiving treatment. At least four media workers and a teacher of JU are among the injured.

According to protesters and eyewitnesses, the clashes started when Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists along with some outsiders, wearing helmets and geared with rods and sharp weapons, attacked the protesters in front of the VC's residence around midnight. The protesters were holding a sit-in there to protest the earlier attacks on students on the campus that injured at least 50 students.

Photo: Star

The students alleged that more than 150 BCL leaders and activists, including outsiders, attacked the sit-in. At least two petrol bombs were hurled at that time, they added.

At one stage, the protesters took shelter inside the VC's residence. At that time, BCL leaders and activists threw brickbats at them.

When police arrived on the spot around 12:15am, BCL leaders and activists left the main gate of the VC's residence and went to the streets.

Photo: Star

However, around 1:45 am, they broke the gate and entered the compound. At that time, they threw several petrol bombs. Later, BCL activists beat up the protesters. The vice-chancellor was at the residence at the time.

Protesters said law enforcers did not interfere during the BCL attack.

Later, thousands of students from different dormitories came to the VC's residence with a protest procession around 2:15am and chased away BCL leaders and activists.

Photo: Star

Later, the agitated students attacked the police stationed there prompting police to fire tear gas and pellets to disperse them, injuring many.

Ali Bin Solaiman, medical officer at emergency of Enam Medical College, said at least 60 patients have been treated there so far including 30 with pellet wounds.

Abdur Rahman Sarjil, the university correspondent of Dainik Bangla, who was also injured, told The Daily Star that the clashes injured dozens. All four media workers have been injured by pellets, he added.

Photo: Star

Among the injured, the condition of Mehedi Mamun, the university correspondent of Banik Barta, is said to be critical.

Protesters confirmed that Professor Khandaker Litful Elahi, a teacher in the history department, was critically injured in the clashes.

Contacted over the phone, Abdullahil Kafi, Dhaka district's additional superintendent of police (crime and ops), told The Daily Star that they had to fire tear shells, blank rounds as hundreds of protesters attacked them.

He said at least 10-15 policemen, including him, were injured in the attack.