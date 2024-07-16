Science Lab turns into battlefield

100 injured so far as college students lock horn with BCL

The Science Laboratory area has turned into a battlefield as sporadic clashes continue to erupt between quota protesters, mostly college students, and Chhatra League activists.

Witnesses said both groups engaged in intense confrontations, throwing brick chips at each other.

The violence escalated when some student protesters were reportedly assaulted by BCL members.

At least 100 individuals, including protesters and BCL activists, have been injured in the clashes so far.

The situation worsened as five crude bombs exploded during the clashes, heightening the chaos and fear in the area.

Our correspondent on the scene has confirmed the continued exchange of brick chunks between the two groups, as authorities struggle to regain control.

Around 2:00pm, students demanding quota reform took positions from Central Road to Teachers' Training College on Mirpur Road in the capital. Meanwhile, a group of BCL activists were seen standing on the road from Dhaka College to New Market on Mirpur Road.

Before the clash, students from Dhaka College, City College, and Ideal College demonstrated at the Science Lab intersection from noon, halting traffic on the main road.

Witnesses reported that both general students and BCL members were holding sticks before the clash.

One student, speaking anonymously to The Daily Star, said, "The BCL men are crossing the lines. A student can never hit a female student. But we saw yesterday that BCL activists attacked female students. We will not accept this easily."

"We have launched the movement for quota reform. The BCL group first chased us away. We are protesting and giving a counter chase," she added.

Earlier, around 11:00am, students brought out processions while chanting slogans in front of Science Lab in the Dhanmondi area.

Additionally, students from various educational institutions have been blocking roads in different parts of the capital since this morning, protesting the attack on students who were demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs.