500 patrol teams deployed to protect law and order, Rab on high alert

Home adviser confident of a safe and peaceful Eid

Comprehensive security measures have been undertaken across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Speaking to reporters today, he said more than 500 patrol teams will be deployed during the Eid holidays, especially in alleys and residential areas of the capital, to prevent theft, mugging, and other crimes.

Law enforcement personnel have been instructed to remain on duty, and no member of the forces has been granted leave during this period.

He also said that special security arrangements have been made for the Eid congregations at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, where the first congregation will take place early in the morning and others will follow until around noon. Contingency plans are in place in case of rain, he said.

The adviser urged the public to cooperate with law enforcers to reduce even minor incidents.

He warned police stations against refusing to register complaints, saying that action will be taken if such allegations are found to be true.

As part of the efforts to improve public access to law enforcement, the government has launched a pilot project in Sylhet Division to allow people to file general diaries (GD) online.

He said the aim is to expand the system nationwide, eventually enabling both GDs and criminal complaints to be filed online.

The adviser acknowledged that in some cases, arrested criminals secure bail and return to illegal activities.

However, he stressed that no one is above the law and repeat offenders will be brought to justice.

"Whether it's a 'pangas', 'katla', or 'rui'—no one will be spared," he said, using the names of popular large fish to metaphorically refer to criminals of all types.

He also called on journalists to report responsibly and avoid spreading misinformation, especially during the Eid holidays. "False or exaggerated reports may be used by neighbouring countries to harm our image. You have a reputation for truthfulness -- please uphold that," he said.

Expressing full confidence in the security arrangements, he said, "By the grace of Allah, I am 100 percent confident that Eid will pass peacefully and safely across the country."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the National Eidgah today, Rapid Action Battalion's legal and media wing director wing commander MZM Enthekhab Chowdhury said that the force had heightened intelligence surveillance and strengthened security at all major Eid congregations, including the National Eidgah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, the Solakia Eidgah, the Eidgah in Dinajpur, and other prominent locations nationwide.

He said, "We have conducted regular security sweeps, set up watchtowers and deployed strike forces in standby mode," said Enthekhab.

"Mobile patrols, observation posts, check-posts, and CCTV monitoring are in place to detect and respond to any untoward incidents," he added.

He also said Rab's bomb disposal unit and dog squads will remain alert round the clock, and contingency teams have been readied to respond to any emergencies.

Rab has increased vigilance at all major transportation hubs, including bus terminals, railway stations, launch terminals, and ferry ghats to ensure the safe travel of homebound holidaymakers.

"We are working to curb overcharging, stop ticket black-marketing, and monitor overcrowded vehicles or passenger harassment," Enthekhab said, adding that Rab personnel are on duty 24/7 at key transport points to maintain order.

In an effort to prevent extortion in the cattle transportation process, especially on highways leading into Dhaka, Rab has strengthened patrols and monitoring. Static duty posts and mobile teams have also been deployed at major shopping malls, marketplaces, and entertainment centres, with plainclothes officers ensuring intelligence coverage on the ground.

"We want the public to enjoy their Eid shopping and return home safely in a festive and secure environment," he said.

Rab has also increased patrols and surveillance in residential areas, workplaces, markets, and other vulnerable points across Dhaka and elsewhere to prevent thefts and robberies during the Eid holidays.

"We believe the impact of our preparations has already been visible in the past few days," Enthekhab noted. "We're hopeful that the people of this country will be able to celebrate Eid with joy and enthusiasm."

Concluding his briefing, the Rab spokesperson extended Eid greetings to the nation on behalf of the force.