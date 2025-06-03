Rab steps up nationwide vigilance ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has intensified surveillance and patrols across the country to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, said Wing Commander MZM Enthekhab Chowdhury, director of Rab's Media Wing, at a press briefing at the Rab Media Centre in Karwan Bazar today.

"Eid-ul-Azha is one of the most significant religious festivals for Muslims. To prevent untoward incidents – including those related to animal trading, Eid congregations, and rawhide transactions – Rab has taken comprehensive measures," he said.

Given the high volume of cash exchanged at cattle markets, Rab has deployed intelligence personnel to detect fake currency rackets and installed counterfeit note detection machines at control rooms in major markets.

"We urge everyone to use this service," Enthekhab added.

He warned of increased risks of theft, robbery, mugging, fraud, broker manipulation, and criminal activity by sedative gangs and pickpockets during the festive period.

"To counter these threats, we have strengthened both our intelligence monitoring and patrol activities around markets and other public areas," he said.

To prevent the sale of unhealthy or chemically fattened cattle, Rab has deployed mobile courts in coordination with veterinary experts.

"Legal action is being taken against those attempting to sell such animals," he said.

Rab has also mandated that toll booths at cattle markets must visibly display the officially fixed toll rates set by city corporations or local authorities.

"Overcharging is illegal, and our mobile magistrates will act if such complaints are received," he stated.

Additional intelligence teams and mobile patrols have been deployed on highways to curb extortion and the forced relocation of cattle between markets.

Addressing the growing popularity of online cattle sales, Enthekhab said Rab's Cyber Monitoring Cell is actively tracking virtual platforms for fraud.

"We advise buyers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to our control room," he said.

Rab is also monitoring potential syndicates aiming to manipulate the rawhide market.

"We have an intelligence watch on such profiteering groups and will take necessary action to prevent market disruption."

To prevent harassment of women at cattle markets, Rab has stationed rapid response teams and mobile courts.

"Any woman facing harassment is urged to immediately report to our patrol teams or control room. We will take strict legal action against the culprits," he said.

He concluded by stating that plainclothes personnel have been deployed at key locations and that Rab remains on maximum alert nationwide.

"We urge both traders and citizens to contact Rab control rooms for any support during this period."