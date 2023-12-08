34 kg gold seized at Sylhet airport, 4 passengers held

Customs intelligence officials today seized over 34kg gold and detained four passengers in connection with the recovery from a Bangladesh Biman flight at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

On information, the intelligence officials searched the Dhaka-bound flight from Dubai (BG-248) and seized the gold from under some of the seats and the washroom, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

"A total of 280 pieces of gold bars weighing 32.78kg and six gold eggs weighing 1.591kg were seized. The market value of the gold is around Tk 35 crores," said Sajedul Karim, assistant commissioner of Customs, Excise and Vat Commissionerate at the airport during a press briefing.

The flight landed at the Sylhet airport at 8:35 am, he added.

Four passengers of the flight were detained in connection with the smuggling and filing of a case is underway at the Airport Police Station, he added.