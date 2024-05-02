3 cases filed against Milton Samadder; DB to seek 7-day remand

Three cases have been filed against Milton Samadder, founder of Child and Old Age Care, over various charges, including fraudulence.

Mirpur police filed one of the three cases on charges of unauthorised burial of bodies by making death certificate using fake seals of city corporation, Detective Branch Chief Harun Or Rashid told a press briefing at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media Centre today.

Milton will be produced before a Dhaka court later in the day with a seven-day remand prayer in the case, the official said.

Two other cases were filed by two persons, the police official said. However, he did not disclose details of the two cases.

Detectives detained Milton from the capital's Mirpur yesterday following media reports on his alleged irregularities and crimes centring the care home.

Talking to different media, Milton, however, denied the allegations.

Milton's social service activities centring on the care home are widely publicised through social media. On social media, it is seen that he serves the helpless. He rescues sick elderly people and vagabonds from the streets and gives shelters in old age care.

He also seeks donations from affluent people to run the facilities.

However, a Bangla daily recently reported that he was allegedly involved in misappropriating money through exaggerating numbers of shelter seekers, deception, and land grabbing.