Sun May 5, 2024 04:28 PM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 05:26 PM

Milton Samadder on 4-day remand in human trafficking case

Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 05:26 PM
A Dhaka court today placed Milton Samadder, founder of Child and Old Age Care, on a four-day remand in a case filed over human trafficking.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after investigation officer Sikdar Mohitul Alam, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced the accused with a seven-day remand appeal, said a court police.

Earlier in the day, Milton was produced before the court on completion of a three-day remand in a case filed over fraudulence.

On Thursday, another Dhaka court granted the remand after he was produced with a seven-day remand appeal in the fraudulence case.

On the same day, DB sub-inspector Kamal Pasha filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station against two people including Milton on charge of unauthorised burial and making fake death certificates.

Detectives detained Milton from the capital's Mirpur on May 1 following media reports on his alleged irregularities and crimes centring the care home.

Milton's social service activities centring the care home are widely publicised through social media. On social media, it is seen that he serves the helpless, rescues sick elderly people and vagabonds from the streets and gives shelters in old age care.

He also seeks donations from affluent people to run the facilities.

However, a Bangla daily recently reported that he was allegedly involved in misappropriating money through exaggerating numbers of shelter seekers, deception, and land grabbing.

Related topic:
Milton Samadder remanded for 4 daysMilton Samadder
