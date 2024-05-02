Milton Samadder remanded for 3 days

A Dhaka court today placed Milton Samadder, founder of Child and Old Age Care, on a three-day remand in a case filed over unauthorised burial of bodies by making death certificates.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Detective Branch of Police Sub-inspector Md Kamal Hossain produced him before his court with a seven-day prayer.

Earlier in the day, DB chief Harun Or Rashid told a press briefing at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media Centre that three cases were filed against Milton.

Two other cases were filed by two persons -- M Rakib and Motiur Rahman Mollick.

Rakib filed a case on charge of human trafficking while Motiur Rahman filed the other case over physical assault.

Detectives detained Milton from the capital's Mirpur yesterday following media reports on his alleged irregularities and crimes centring the care home.

Talking to different media, Milton, however, denied the allegations.

Milton's social service activities centring on the care home are widely publicised through social media. On social media, it is seen that he serves the helpless. He rescues sick elderly people and vagabonds from the streets and gives shelters in old age care.

He also seeks donations from affluent people to run the facilities.

However, a Bangla daily recently reported that he was allegedly involved in misappropriating money through exaggerating numbers of shelter seekers, deception, and land grabbing.