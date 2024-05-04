Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat May 4, 2024 07:37 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 08:11 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Rail link on Dhaka-Mymensingh route restored

Star Digital Report
Sat May 4, 2024 07:37 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 08:11 PM
Photo: Collected

Rail connectivity between Dhaka and Tangail, Narsingdi, and Mymensingh has been restored a day after a derailment at Joydebpur Junction.

Schedule of trains bound for western districts, Mymensingh disrupted
Read more

Schedule of trains bound for western districts, Mymensingh disrupted

Yesterday, seven coaches of an empty Dhaka-Tangail commuter train were derailed after the train rammed into a stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur. Three staffers, including the locomaster of the train, were injured.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

3 hurt as train rams oil tanker train in Joydebpur Junction

Deputy Assistant Engineer of Joydebpur Junction Railway Station Sirajul Islam said train movement went back to normal around 7:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Gazipur train collision: Rescue operation continues for 2nd day
Read more

Gazipur train collision: Rescue operation continues for 2nd day

He said the line was declared normal after rescue operation ended around 5:20pm today.

Read more

Gazipur train collision: Probe committee formed, 3 suspended

Meanwhile, trains bound for the western destinations faced delays today as trains were running on a single line, causing immense suffering to passengers.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

চুরি-পাচারসহ নানা অনিয়ম রোধে তেল কোম্পানিগুলোকে অটোমেশনে আনছে বিপিসি

বিশ্বের প্রায় প্রতিটি দেশের জ্বালানি তেলের স্থাপনা অটোমেশনসহ আধুনিক প্রযুক্তি নির্ভর হলেও বাংলাদেশের ক্ষেত্রে তা ভিন্ন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|চট্টগ্রাম

চট্টগ্রামে ৫ মাস পর নবজাতকদের টিকাদান কর্মসূচি শুরু, অভিভাবকদের স্বস্তি

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X