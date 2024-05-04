Rail link on Dhaka-Mymensingh route restored

Rail connectivity between Dhaka and Tangail, Narsingdi, and Mymensingh has been restored a day after a derailment at Joydebpur Junction.

Yesterday, seven coaches of an empty Dhaka-Tangail commuter train were derailed after the train rammed into a stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur. Three staffers, including the locomaster of the train, were injured.

Deputy Assistant Engineer of Joydebpur Junction Railway Station Sirajul Islam said train movement went back to normal around 7:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

He said the line was declared normal after rescue operation ended around 5:20pm today.

Meanwhile, trains bound for the western destinations faced delays today as trains were running on a single line, causing immense suffering to passengers.