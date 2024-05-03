3 hurt as train rams oil tanker train in Joydebpur Junction

Rail link snapped following accident

At least three people, including a loco master, were hurt as a train hit another train at Joydebpur Junction Railway Station today.

An empty Dhaka-bound Tangail commuter train with staff onboard hit a stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur Outer Signal (Kazibari) area on Dhaka-Tangail route around 10:45am, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Joydebpur Junction Officer Sirajul Islam.

Chhoton Sharma, in-charge of Tongi Junction Railway Police, said rail connectivity was snapped between Dhaka and Tangail, Narsingdi, and Mymensingh following the incident.

Photo: Collected

Several coaches of the passenger train were derailed, said Sirajul Islam.

Railway police and Joydebpur Junction officials were seen working on salvage operation at the spot.

Commander of Joydebpur Junction Special Response Team Zahid Sheikh said the Tangail commuter train hit the stationary oil tanker train on the same line.

Photo: Collected

The loco master of the Tangail commuter train was seriously injured and was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital. The other two injured are staffers of the train.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Hanif Mia said since it is a Friday, the commuter train does not ferry passengers. It was being brought to Dhaka for cleaning. No one was trapped under the derailed coaches.

Abul Fazal, emergency department officer at the hospital, told The Daily Star that three injured were brought to the hospital after the derailment.