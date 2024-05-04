Gazipur train collision: Rescue operation continues for 2nd day

Rail movement normal on single line

Rescue operations of the oil-laden train entered second day this morning as the freight train was hit by a commuter train in Joydebpur Outer Signal (Kazibari) area on Dhaka-Tangail rail route yesterday.

Train movement on the route was normal through the alternative line, Joydebpur Junction Railway Station Master Hanif Ali told The Daily Star at 8:00am today.

According to Samad Mia, senior station officer of Joydebpur Fire Service, the Petroleum Corporation was moving wagons filled with oil since last night.

Two wagons remain to be moved from the railway tracks, he said around 8:00am.

Joydebpur Junction Railway Police's in-charge, Setabar Rahman, stated, "We're here to maintain security. BGB members are also present here to safeguard the oil wagons."

The railway authorities said that the train's oil tanker was damaged in the collision. Consequently, oil is seeping out. To prevent further accidents, these tankers ought to be moved first, he said.

BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam said that two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sent to the spot to rescue the oil train's wagons.

Gazipur district administration and railway authorities have formed two separate probe committees. Joydebpur Junction Station Master Hanif Mia confirmed the matter.

Three persons -- Joydebpur Junction Station master Md Hashem, pointsmen Mostafizur Rahman and Saddam Hossain -- were suspended following the incident.