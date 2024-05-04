Schedule of trains bound for western districts, Mymensingh disrupted

Schedule of trains bound for the country's western destinations has almost collapsed today following yesterday's collision, causing immense sufferings to the passengers.

Almost all trains bound for the western zone and Mymensingh got delayed by two to three hours, Masud Sarwar, station manager of Kamalapur Railway Station, told The Daily Star.

He said trains on north western routes are using single line at Joydebpur as they could not restore the second line after yesterday's accident, he said.

He said they are hopeful about restoration of second line by today.

During a visit at Kamalapur station around 2:40pm, this correspondent saw huge number of passengers were waiting for trains.

A freight train was hit by a commuter train in Joydebpur Outer Signal (Kazibari) area on Dhaka-Tangail rail route yesterday.

Rescue operations of the oil-laden train was going on for the second consecutive day today.