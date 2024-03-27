Khulna’s rail link with Dhaka, northern regions snapped as trains collide in Pabna

Khulna's rail communication with Dhaka and the country's northern districts was snapped following a collision between two freight trains near Ishwardi railway crossing in Pabna late last night.

Pakshi Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO) Anwar Hossain said the accident took place on the Ishwardi-Khulna track around 11:55pm.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, he said.

Hossain also said it was not possible to say when train communication would be restored

He said the reason behind the collision would be known only after an investigation.