Four of a family among five killed as private car, truck collide in Habiganj

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed as a private car collided with a truck in Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj early today.

Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge of Madhabpur Police Station, confirmed news of the accident, adding that the names and other details of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The family members met the tragic accident while returning home after receiving someone at Dhaka airport, he said.

The private car collided with a Dhaka-bound truck in Haritola area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 1:30am, the OC added.

On information, police recovered five bodies from the private car.

The bodies were kept at Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue, said Nurul Haque, Habiganj civil surgeon.