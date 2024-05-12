Dreams shattered on road

3 members of a family including father, son die as truck hits bike

Malaysian expat Kashem Sheikh, 40, from Maksudpur of Gopalganj, wanted to make his elder son Mursalin Sheikh, 8, a "hafez", a person who memorises the Quran.

As there is no suitable madrasa in his village, he planned to have Mursalin admitted to one in Faridpur.

Accompanied by his younger brother, Nazmul Sheikh, 35, Kashem embarked on a motorcycle journey with his son towards Faridpur around 9:30am yesterday, aiming to fulfill this dream.

But tragedy struck when a brick-laden truck collided with their motorcycle near Hamirdi Bus Stand on Dhaka-Barishal highway around 11:00am, said SI Abdullah Al Baki of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

Mursalin died while being taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, said the SI, adding that Kashem and Nazmul died while being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital from the health complex.

Abu Bakkar, an uncle of Mursalin, said Kashem had returned from Malaysia two months ago.

Masud Sheikh, brother of Kashem Sheikh, said, "The truck claimed the lives of my two brothers and nephew. Our family has been shattered. We demand justice."

The SI said they have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee. Legal proceedings were underway, he added.