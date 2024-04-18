Sunamganj’s famous singer Pagol Hasan among two killed in bus-autorickshaw collision

Famous singer Pagol Hasan was among two people killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj's Chhatak upazila this morning.

The other deceased was identified as Sattar Miah, 52. Both the victims were from Shimultola of Muktirgaon area in the upazila.

Jalal Ahmmed, station officer of local Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a bus collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on Chhatak-Dowarabazar road around 6:35am.

Pagol Hasan, 35, and Sattar, both passengers of the three-wheeler, died on the spot, the fire service official said.

Their bodies were handed over to the local police, he said.

Moreover, locals informed the fire service that three other people were injured in the accident and they were rushed to hospital, he added.