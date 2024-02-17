Road crash claims 7 lives in Mymensingh

Victims include 3 of a family on way to namaz-e-janaza of a relative

A tragic accident on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway yesterday claimed the lives of a family of three, including a couple and their eight-year-old son, who were on their way to a relative's funeral.

The CNG-run autorickshaw that collided head-on with a bus around 11:30am was carrying seven people in total, all of whom died on the spot.

Five of the victims were identified till the writing of this report last night.

They are Nuruzzaman Bablu, 45, his wife Shila Akter, 35, and their son Sadman Rahman, from Ashabhat village in Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh, said Md Anwar Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Kotwali Model Police Station.

The other two were identified as autorickshaw driver, Al-Amin Hossain, 25, of Phulpur upazila, and another passenger, Golam Mustafa, 50, of Dhobaura upazila.

The inspector said the identities of the remaining two victims could not be ascertained immediately.

Quoting witnesses, the police officer said the accident took place when a Sherpur-bound bus from Mymensingh collided head-on with a CNG-run autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, killing six passengers of the auto-rickshaw and its driver on the spot around 11:30am.

Vehicular movement on the highway remained halted for more than an hour after the accident, creating long tailbacks on both sides.

On information, police and firefighters went to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police seized the bus, but its driver fled the scene, inspector Anwar said, adding that a case was lodged with the police station in this connection.

Quoting family members, the inspector said Bablu, along with his wife and son, was on his way to attend the namaz-e-janaza of one of his relatives at Char Ishwardai village in Mymensingh Sadar upazila.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury formed a three-member probe body led by an additional district magistrate to investigate the incident. The committee was asked to submit a report within three working days.

He also gave Tk 20,000 to each of the victim's family members to help with funeral expenses.

A FAMILY IN RUIN

On a visit to Bablu's house following the tragedy, his family and relatives were found to be in shock and disbelief.

"A happy family is now completely ruined," Md Abul Mansur, Bablu's cousin, choked back tears as he described the unimaginable loss.

"Just last week, Bablu bought Sadman clothes after his admission to a local madrasa. Today, Sadman dressed in his new clothes. Now they are stained with his innocent blood."

Sadman was the youngest of four children of the couple. They also have two schoolgoing daughters and a son who reads at a local madrasa.

"Bablu's parents are bedridden, and we do not dare tell them what happened," Mansur said, adding that they only informed them that Bablu was sick and had been taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The family moved to Phulpur upazila headquarters four years ago, where Bablu ran a small shop and his wife worked as a tailor.

"This tragedy has plunged the family into darkness. With three young lives left adrift, who will guide them through the storm?" Mansur sobbed, his voice heavy with despair.