Gopalganj
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:39 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 01:00 PM

5 killed as bus hits microbus in Gopalganj

UNB, Gopalganj
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:39 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 01:00 PM

Five people were killed when a bus rammed into a microbus on the Faridpur-Barishal highway in Gopalganj's Maksudpur upazila this morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident took place at Chagolchira area around 10:45am when the Dhaka-bound bus hit the microbus, leaving five people dead on the spot and several others injured, said Officer-in-Charge of Maksudpur Police Station, Asraful Alam.

Witnesses claimed that 15-20 people were injured in the accident.

Bus-microbus collision in Gopalganj, Gopalganj road accident
