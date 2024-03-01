Bailey Road fire
Dipan Nandy, Md Abbas
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:23 PM

Most Viewed

Bailey Road fire

Family of five burnt to death just 18 days before fresh start

Bangladeshi expat was all set to return to Italy with wife and three children
Dipan Nandy, Md Abbas
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:56 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:23 PM

For Syed Mobarak Hossain, everything was falling into place after years of struggle.

After trying hard for years, the dream of the 48-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate in Italy was about to come true: he was finally taking his family -- three children and wife -- with him to Italy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All arrangements -- including visas for his two daughters Fatema Tuz Zohra Kashpia, 19, Amena Akhter Nur, 13, his eight-year-old son Syed Abdullah, and his wife Shopna Akhter -- were complete.

They were set to fly to Italy on March 18. The dream of starting a new life together was just 18 days and a plane journey away.

With the long-cherished fresh start so close, the family decided to indulge in the quintessential Bangladeshi celebratory item, kacchi biriyani, at Kacchi Bhai on Bailey Road in the capital last night.

However, their dream was cut short as all five members of the family died in the fire originating from the restaurant last night.

Syed Riad, Mobarak's cousin, narrated the story while taking the bodies of the five to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to Riad, Mobarak, hailing from Brahmanbaria, had a restaurant business in Italy, and his family used to live in the capital's Modhubag area.

"Mobarak Bhai came to Bangladesh in January to take the whole family to Italy, hoping to give them a better life. But see? It wasn't to be fulfilled. All is gone now," he said with tears rolling from his eyes.

Related topic:
family killed in Bailey Road firebailey road fireVictims of bailey road fire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

bailey road fire

Another victim dies, death toll now 45

17h ago
Burning issues

Burning issues

8h ago
Young cinematographer loses life at Bailey Road fire tragedy

Young cinematographer loses life at Bailey Road fire tragedy

10h ago
victims of bailey road fire

Braving injuries to save lives

14h ago
bailey road fire

'I jumped off the roof for my life'

14h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification