Family of five burnt to death just 18 days before fresh start

Bangladeshi expat was all set to return to Italy with wife and three children

For Syed Mobarak Hossain, everything was falling into place after years of struggle.

After trying hard for years, the dream of the 48-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate in Italy was about to come true: he was finally taking his family -- three children and wife -- with him to Italy.

All arrangements -- including visas for his two daughters Fatema Tuz Zohra Kashpia, 19, Amena Akhter Nur, 13, his eight-year-old son Syed Abdullah, and his wife Shopna Akhter -- were complete.

They were set to fly to Italy on March 18. The dream of starting a new life together was just 18 days and a plane journey away.

With the long-cherished fresh start so close, the family decided to indulge in the quintessential Bangladeshi celebratory item, kacchi biriyani, at Kacchi Bhai on Bailey Road in the capital last night.

However, their dream was cut short as all five members of the family died in the fire originating from the restaurant last night.

Syed Riad, Mobarak's cousin, narrated the story while taking the bodies of the five to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to Riad, Mobarak, hailing from Brahmanbaria, had a restaurant business in Italy, and his family used to live in the capital's Modhubag area.

"Mobarak Bhai came to Bangladesh in January to take the whole family to Italy, hoping to give them a better life. But see? It wasn't to be fulfilled. All is gone now," he said with tears rolling from his eyes.