At least 46 dead of 'carbon monoxide inhalation': Samanta Lal

At least 46 people died and 12 were injured in last night's fire at a seven-storey building on Bailey Road in the capital, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said this morning.

He said this while addressing reporters after visiting the injured victims at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The 46 people died due to inhalation of carbon monoxide, he mentioned.

He also said 10 out of the 12 injured undergoing treatment at the burn institute are not out of danger, as their throats were burnt in the fire.

"Two other injured patients are also undergoing treatment at the DMCH."

The minister also told reporters that the government would bear all treatment costs for the injured people.