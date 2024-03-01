No fire safety measures despite building owners being notified thrice: fire DG

There were no fire safety measures at the building on Bailey Road where a devastating fire last night left at least 46 people dead, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin said today.

Talking to reporters in front of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall around 12:30pm, Main Uddin said, "There was no fire safety in the building. There was only a small stairwell in the whole building."

He said the department had issued three notices to the building owners previously as part of routine monitoring.

"There was monitoring, so we had given notice," he added.

He also mentioned that one of the rooms where people took shelter during the fire had no windows.