Another victim dies, death toll now 45

Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 10:18 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 11:50 AM

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The death toll from last night's deadly fire in a building on Bailey Road in the capital rose to 45 as another injured died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning.

The victim was identified as Jewel, 30.

He died around 7:00am while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of DMCH, Mostafa Abdullah Al Noor, (Nezarat) Deputy Collector (NDC) in Dhaka, told The Daily Star.

With him, the death toll from the fire rose to 45, Noor said.

Jewel was brought to the hospital injured shortly after the fire broke out at the building, he added.

Related topic:
bailey road fire
