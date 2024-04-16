Unmukto Library invites you to read under the open sky

When we talk about libraries, what image first comes to our minds?

Perhaps, rows upon rows of bookshelves filled with countless books. In such libraries, confined within four walls, there is a silence so deep that you could hear a pin drop.

But have you ever seen a roadside open-air library, especially in a bustling place like Dhaka University? An exception to the conventional notion of libraries bounded by walls, Unmukto Library is built in an open space.

The concept of Unmukto or open-air library is rooted in the idea that access to books and knowledge should be open and unrestricted. These libraries do not have walls or doors and are typically located in public spaces such as parks, bus stations, or footpaths where people naturally gather and spend time.

Located at the entrance of Suhrawardy Udyan, adjacent to DU's Teacher-Student Centre, the library was established on February 9, 2022, by Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a student of the university and the general secretary of DU's Chhatra League. He was lauded as a "Real Life Hero" by the United Nations.

"My childhood was spent in Lakshmipur, with the public library as my sanctuary. It shaped my dreams, my thoughts, and my future. I founded Unmukto Library to offer the same experience to the current generation and to kindle in them the habit of reading," he said.

Photos: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

The library is open to everyone and aims to be a space for diverse interactions, fostering mutual respect and a liberal mindset. Before the library was established, according to Shaikat, the chosen location was neglected and polluted.

"We took the initiative of turning this dumpster into something beautiful -- a welcoming space for learning and cultural activities," he noted, emphasising the transformational impact of the library on the area.

Unmukto Library, since starting its journey, has organised stage performances, folk music events, qawwalis, and movie premieres, while also promoting book reading.

The library's open-air setting encourages intellectual growth and a connection with nature.

Photos: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Amidst the greenery of Suhrawardy Udyan, readers find a peaceful retreat from the chaos of city life, a space where they can lose themselves in the pages of a book or find themselves in the words of a poet.

Shaikat harbours a vision for the future where libraries become catalysts for societal transformation. "I hope that Unmukto Library will be a patron of culture and will motivate everyone who visits this place to develop a liberal and secular mindset. I also believe that if we establish more such libraries, people will learn to think beyond the superficial and appreciate the true value of books."

More such libraries in Dhaka can ensure that individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their socioeconomic status, can get access to invaluable resources such as books.

Moreover, spaces that promote cultural and educational activities, like Unmukto Library, can become hubs for community engagement, bringing together diverse groups of people and fostering a sense of unity and social cohesion.

The library has an assorted collection of books, with many donated by writers and teachers. The founder welcomes everyone to donate and further enrich the collection.

Unmukto Library remains open to the public from 10:00AM to 10:00PM.