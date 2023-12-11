Mementoes of the City: Taking back tokens of a metropolis

What would you gift to a foreigner -- perhaps a colleague or friend -- who is about to leave Dhaka after his/her trip here? Or, what presents would you take with you abroad, for those colleagues or acquaintances whose only connection with this city is you? Finding the "right" thing may pose a challenge, given that the gift should be something which represents the capital; even better, Bangladesh at large.

Well, the topmost gift could be the miniature rickshaw or auto-rickshaw. These can be found in Aarong, Jatra, Hat Bakso, and are occasionally spotted in local fairs. The vehicle being a symbol of this bustling city and the artworks with flowers, animals, and film stars in vibrant colours are unique to the metropolis. Rickshaws and rickshaw art have just recently been inscribed in the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Who would not like a little fridge magnet? These magnets can be given away as gifts, as a beautiful nostalgic token of the trip back here. As your friend creates memories in iconic places such as Lalbagh Fort, Ahsan Manzil, Shaheed Minar, and the many historic roads of Dhaka University, capture their essence in a fridge magnet for them to take back home. You can easily find them on online pages such as Dacca Souvenirs, BeshiDeshi, and Hat Bakso.

Dhaka-themed notebooks or diaries can also be considered. Grab yourself a notebook that has the essence of the nation's capital imprinted on its cover, capturing everything from monuments to crowded roads. These colourful notebooks can be found in Sevendaysnotes, DhakaYeah, and NeonCha, to name a few.

How about a chic piece of attire -- something that screams Dhaka in full volume? Several clothing stores fashionably tell the story of this city through kurtis, T-shirts, kameezes -- you name it. Boutiques offer a modern twist to classic designs with flamboyant prints. Disha's Road Blocks will stir conversations even among locals and Deshal is your go-to for kameez with Vespa and rickshaw imprinted on them.

As a timeless keepsake for ages to come, a Jamdani saree shall never fail. The threads weaving the fabric not only make an attire but also entwine history, as Jamdani was initially made in Dhaka and nearby areas. You can find an abundance of Jamdani sarees in stores such as NOBO and 6 YARDS STORY and several other online and offline shopping outlets.

Lastly, spending time in busy hubs such as Doyel Chottor and Shahbagh Mor has surely exposed you to the fascinating terracotta and clay art that are sold in the junctions. Albeit these are made all over Bangladesh, the objects ranging from pots to showpieces encapsulate the charm of contemporary Dhaka and its busy streets. Dhaka has a lot to offer and although it may at times be overwhelming to absorb, these gifts can be the way to store the enchanting memories that are created in this magical city.