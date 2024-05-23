Chawk Bazar's Nurani Cold Drink

The alleys of Puran Dhaka are a treasure trove of mouth-watering delicacies. Some of the brands selling them have survived the test of time. Case in point: Nurani Cold Drink in Chawk Bazar, serving lassi and lemonade.

The drinks are of course great, and so is the Nurani legacy, being more than 70 years old!

As you enter, you may see a man chipping large chunks of ice using a hammer, whilst another is pouring, re-pouring, and mixing lassi from one glass to another with incredible precision!

These will perhaps set the mood, not that it's necessary. Given the hot weather, simply the thought of a cold glass of lemonade or lassi is enough!

You absolutely must try their lassi. It is as delicious as it is rejuvenating. A glass of this treat will cost you Tk 40, while an upgraded special lassi is Tk 10 more. On the other hand, lemonade is priced at Tk 20.

Arguably, one of the biggest strengths of this establishment is that it has become somewhat of a fabric of the neighbourhood or locality. The "Chawk Bazar-ness" of Chawk Bazar will heavily fall if Nurani ever ceases to exist from there — we hope that never happens!