My Dhaka
M H Haider
Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:17 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

Baldah Garden's sundial: A rare timepiece of Dhaka!

M H Haider
Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:12 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:17 PM

Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Ayman Anika

Baldah Garden at Wari has more than one claim to fame.  It is among those few places in the capital where there is a lot of greenery and even a pond. The garden is a popular spot for morning walks and evening hangouts. Within the compound, there is Joy House where Rabindranath Tagore once stayed.

But amidst all that, Baldah Garden -- founded in 1909, by Narendra Narayan Roy Chaudhury, landlord of the Baldah estate (according to Banglapedia) -- also has a sundial, a "shurjo ghori", as is written on it. 

A sundial, simply put, is an archaic device of telling time. Not your ordinary clock!

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is a rare sight in the modern world. The sundial in Old Dhaka's Wari sits silently, often ignored, but offering amusement for keen visitors who come across it.
 

Related topic:
My dhakaSundial
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The origins of haleem

3m ago

Dhaka Gate: Old monument, new life

5m ago

Why was Bahadur Shah Park locally called Anta Ghar er Maidan?

5m ago

The almost 400-year-old Eidgah of Dhanmondi

3m ago

Old traditions of Ramadan moon sighting

4m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

চীন থেকে আগে ফেরা নিয়ে যা বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তিনি বলেন, এটা বহুবার আমি করেছি। যখনই আমি সুযোগ পেয়েছি আমি চলে এসেছি।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশকে ২ বিলিয়ন ডলারের সমপরিমাণ অনুদান-ঋণ দেবে চীন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification