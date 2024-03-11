The lesser-known marvels of Baldah Garden

Although many of us have known or heard of Baldah Garden, how frequently have we visited this century-old botanical paradise? Perhaps, not often enough to know what a splendid recreational space this garden can be!

Established in 1909 by the nature lover and landlord of the estate of Baldah, Narendra Narayan Roy, in Wari, Baldah Garden has long been considered the lungs of Old Dhaka. It is, however, high time we got acquainted with the marvels it nurtures and the historical value this serene garden carries.

Baldah Garden has two parts -- Psyche and Cybele -- each one a botanical treasure hub of its own. The garden's design, with its intricate pathways, ponds, and plants make it a perfect place to take a morning walk. As dawn breaks and the city stirs to life, a walk through Baldah Garden unfolds like a story from a bygone era, revealing the splendour of nature and history intertwined.

From the majestic Amazon water lily, with its large leaves floating like green islands on the pond's surface, to the delicate orchids that dance in the breeze, Baldah Garden is a living library of botanical wonders.

The Garden remains open from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, and everyone is welcome to come here for a leisurely walk or energetic jog. Morning walkers can bask in its fresh air and natural beauty, starting their day amidst the garden's calming environment.

Among the garden's most enchanting features is the Joy House, a historical edifice that once hosted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Enchanted by the camellias of Baldah Garden, Tagore wrote his poem "Camellia." This architectural gem, nestled within the garden's confines, stands as a symbol of cultural heritage and artistic inspiration.

Visitors are drawn to the Joy House not only for its historical significance but for the beauty and tranquillity that surrounds it. It serves as a reminder of the garden's role in fostering creativity and contemplation, making it a cherished destination for poets, artists, researchers, botany students, and anyone captivated by the muses of history and nature.

Adjacent to the Joy House lies the soothing Shankanand Pond, a body of water that adds to the garden's tranquil ambience. The pond's gentle waters, reflecting the lush greenery and sky above, create a picturesque setting for quiet walks and introspection.

The sound of water and the sight of aquatic plants thriving along its banks evoke a sense of peace and harmony — making the Shankanand pond a focal point for those seeking a momentary escape from the demands of daily life.

As we rediscover Baldah Garden, we are reminded of the importance of preserving such spaces where history, culture, and nature converge. The garden offers a unique opportunity to connect with the natural world, providing a much-needed respite from urban life.

Its beauty and tranquillity serve as a source of inspiration and rejuvenation, making it an invaluable asset for the community and a splendid recreational space for all who visit.