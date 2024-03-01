A carnival for pets

A city of surprises, Dhaka is set to bring forth something completely out of the box and truly wholesome on March 2, 2024 with the "Pampered Paws Bangladesh PAW CARNIVAL 2024", powered by Whiskas and Pedigree.

Hosted by Pampered Paws Bangladesh -- the beloved pet grooming salon, pet hotel, accessories and pet food company -- this day-long extravaganza promises to be a perfect bonding experience for pets and their owners.

"The idea is to build a community that welcomes innocent animals into their lives," stated Saif Ridoy, sourcing manager of Pampered Paws and one of the event's organisers.

Photo: collected

Imagine a day filled with wagging tails, furry friends, and endless activities designed to celebrate our pets, while raising awareness about animal rights. Pet events themselves are pretty rare in our country, and Paw Carnival 2024 is a one-of-a-kind celebration that combines fun, community spirit, and a heartfelt dedication to our furry companions.

Starting from 10am until 7pm at Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Maath of Banani, this carnival is set to welcome at least 500-1,000 pet enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Kicking off with a grand inauguration by renowned members, influencers, and celebrities of the community, the carnival will feature an array of exciting activities for the pets throughout the day.

From pet service-related stalls offering vet consultations, gourmet pet food and stylish accessories to a dazzling Pet Fashion Show -- showcasing the latest trends in pet couture by the renowned designer pet clothing line, Trendy Paws, there's something that will undoubtedly plaster a smile on everyone's face.

Planning a day with the youngest members of the family is not easy. We rarely find something that they will enjoy just as much as us. However, a carnival-like this is perfect for such a day out. Live pet caricatures and face painting will absolutely make this a day to remember for the kids.

Photo: collected

On the other hand, attending a workshop on animal welfare presented by specialists in the field will instil the idea of proper treatment for animals while nurturing a love that will grow over the years to come.

Whether you want a friend for your pet or bring home your first pet, you can browse the adoption wall curated with photos of dogs and cats in need of loving families. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign a petition advocating for dogs to be allowed in national parks and learn about the importance of supporting animal welfare initiatives.

Several stalls offering delectable snacks and refreshments are also likely to keep the spirit up throughout the day.

According to Saif Ridoy, Pampered Paw Bangladesh has been feeding over 100 cats and dogs for the past two years -- a simple act of kindness that has already made a huge difference. So, on March 2, let's make a day to celebrate our furry companions and make a difference in the lives of the ones in need.