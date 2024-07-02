5 popular eateries in and around DU campus

On July 1, 2024, Dhaka University celebrated its 103rd anniversary. University life is an experience in itself. Besides the education and the bonds of friendship people share, a notable aspect that shines in every person's heart is campus food.

We spoke to a few students and DU graduates about their favourite campus eateries and here's what we found.

Campus Shadow

The tiny shop is well known for its lemonade, but the best item there is the luchi-daal, which is only served in the afternoon. The luchi is always served hot, straight from the fryer! If you walk by Mall Chattar in the afternoon, the aroma will certainly lure you towards this simple place.

TSC

"Praner Mela" (carnival of life) -- is the phrase used to describe TSC. If you ever had the opportunity to be here for any occasion, you would know that it's a befitting name.

One of the reasons for the popularity of TSC is the affordable food it offers. Whether it's the khichuri or the chicken with rice, students line up all the same. Besides lunch, breakfast and snacks are also served here and the place is almost always jam-packed. Taking a sip of their lemon tea while strumming a guitar is a common sight here.

Hakim Chattar

Standing beside the central library, Hakim Chattar is more popular for its location than the food. The usual khichuri, soup, and snacks such as shingara and pakora make up the menu here. And of course, there is tea.

It is hard to find a time when this place is not crowded. Many students prefer to come here from the central library for a quick bite. On other occasions, it's just a convenient place to sit for a quick meal under the shade of the trees.

Mama Hotel

It is difficult to find someone who studies at Dhaka University but has not been to Mama Hotel. Located just outside of the DU campus, the hotel is always bustling with students. The owners have formed a bond with the students and make them feel welcome. As a result, whether it's a special meal with beef, brain, shrimp, or just a regular dinner with a dash of jhal fry, bhorta, and bhaji -- students of DU rush to Mama Hotel whenever they feel like having a feast.

Charukala Gate

This particular eatery is a temporary shop that only operates in the afternoon. At the Charukala gate, one can find fried chicken. Every day, people line up to get a taste of this snack. With a little bit of sauce, it is a decent offer, given the reasonable price. However, to treat yourself to a piece of this famous fried chicken, you will have to battle through a crowd.

Honourable Mentions

Of course, there are other options in the campus. IBA and FBS Canteen are two places that offer good food, but are overlooked because many feel that the food there is somewhat overpriced. There is also Royal Tehari -- a small shop at Nilkhet, which holds a special place in the heart of DU students, much like Mama Hotel.

Madhur Canteen is a legendary eatery, but the place is usually crowded for its political importance. As a result, students turn to DUCSU Cafeteria, which perhaps offers the most affordable food option on campus. And just across from DUCSU, DU Coffee Hut offers fast food and juices.

This list is by no means comprehensive, and there are several options scattered throughout campus. Everyone has their share of fond memories about them.

What's yours?