DU denies granting approval for ‘mass wedding’ at dormitories

Dhaka University (DU) authorities denied giving approval for a proposed "mass wedding" event at its dormitories, according to a press release issued yesterday.

A group of residential students from various dormitories had planned to organise a "mass wedding" event aimed at challenging societal taboos surrounding marriage and altering traditional wedding perceptions.

In the press release, Dhaka University's Public Relations Office said, "Recently, reports of a mass wedding event being planned at our dormitories have circulated on social media and in the press. We were not informed about this initiative, and no permission was granted for such an event."

In line with university traditions and current circumstances, there is no scope for allowing such social events at its dormitories. If anyone attempted to organise such an event, it was their personal initiative, it added.

The university reaffirmed its role as a center for learning and urged students and others to refrain from organising social events on campus.

It also called on people to stop spreading false information regarding the matter.