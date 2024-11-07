DU students denounce JCD's poster campaign on campus

A section of Dhaka University students brought out a protest rally last night after Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists put up posters across the campus, violating the recent ban on student politics.

The posters were set up marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day being observed today.

Students from Bijoy Ekattor Hall brought out the rally around 9:30pm. They were later joined by students from other dormitories, including Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman, Kobi Jasimuddin, and Haji Muhammad Mohsin halls.

Taking to different streets across DU, the students chanted slogans, reinforcing the ban on campus politics.

"Despite the campus ban on student politics, Chhatra Dal has put up posters here. They are attempting to bring back student politics in the halls," a protester, Mir Muhammad Asif, said adding that they will continue their movement till the administration removes all the posters from the hall walls.

Criticising the university administration's role, Mossaddik Ali, a co-coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, said, "The syndicate has temporarily banned student politics. Most students do not support politics in the halls. How can any political party put up posters in the halls despite the ban?"

The protesters also claimed that Chhatra Dal activists had threatened students for tearing down posters or opposing their campaign.

Visiting Bijoy Ekattor Hall around 11:00pm, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said, "We have not established a final framework for student politics yet. We have no issues with National Revolution and Solidarity Day observance or the posters featuring Ziaur Rahman. Removing the posters would undermine the dignity of individuals. We will take a decision upon further discussion on the matter."