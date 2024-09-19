Mob killing in DU hall: Students protest outside proctor's office

Blame proctor for ‘appeasing mobocracy’

A group of Dhaka University students took position in front of the proctor's office today, protesting the recent murder of a man inside Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

The protest erupted following the death of a man, Tofazzal, who died early today after being beaten by a group of students inside the dormitory on suspicion of stealing mobile phones.

The protesting students, under the banner of "Anti-Repression Students", accused the university's proctor of fostering an environment where "mobocracy" has been tolerated, leading to the tragic death.

The students protested in front of the proctor's office till 12:30pm.

Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed came out and assured them that action would be taken by evening against the culprits, following preliminary investigation.

In response to the incident, he earlier said that the hall provost had been asked to submit a report on the matter by the evening, and that immediate action would follow.

"The accused will be punished according to university regulations," he said, adding that a case was being prepared for filing at Shahbagh Police Station.