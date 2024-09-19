Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 01:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 01:26 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Mob killing in DU hall: Students protest outside proctor's office

Blame proctor for ‘appeasing mobocracy’
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 01:15 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 01:26 PM
Photo: Mashfiq Mizan Mugdho

A group of Dhaka University students took position in front of the proctor's office today, protesting the recent murder of a man inside Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

The protest erupted following the death of a man, Tofazzal, who died early today after being beaten by a group of students inside the dormitory on suspicion of stealing mobile phones.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The protesting students, under the banner of "Anti-Repression Students", accused the university's proctor of fostering an environment where "mobocracy" has been tolerated, leading to the tragic death.

The students protested in front of the proctor's office till 12:30pm. 

Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed came out and assured them that action would be taken by evening against the culprits, following preliminary investigation.

In response to the incident, he earlier said that the hall provost had been asked to submit a report on the matter by the evening, and that immediate action would follow.

"The accused will be punished according to university regulations," he said, adding that a case was being prepared for filing at Shahbagh Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পুলিশ নয়, মামলা সাজাচ্ছেন অন্যরা: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশ নয়, মামলা সাজাচ্ছেন অন্যরা: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

এ সময় কেবলমাত্র প্রকৃত অপরাধীদের বিরুদ্ধে মামলার করার আহ্বান জানান তিনি।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গ্রেপ্তারের পরে হাসপাতালে আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা কাজী জাফর উল্যাহ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification