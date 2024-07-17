More Sports
Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:36 PM

'Not just quota, whole country needs reform'

Star Sports Report
Archer Ruman Sana's Facebook post.

Sports stars have started voicing their support for the quota protests and condemning the violence unleashed on the protesters across the country over the last two days.

Bangladeshi Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim condemns violence at university campuses

Cricketers, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam, have posted on their Facebook accounts, condemning the violence and urging everyone to find a peaceful resolution to the quota issue.

Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam
Stop the bloodshed, plead Hridoy and Shoriful

Some sports stars have, meanehile, voiced their support to the quota protesters. Ruman Sana, the ace archer, has published a small message on his Facebook page which reads: "Not just quota, the whole country needs reform."

Musicians voice support for quota reform protesters
Musicians voice support for quota reform protesters

Sana's wife Diya Siddique, another famed archer, did not write any words but posted a bloodstained insignia of Dhaka University. 

Related topic:
quota protestRuman SanaDiya SiddiqueDhaka University (DU)BCL attack on quota protestersProtests against quota system in BangladeshDeath in quota clash
