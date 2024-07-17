'Not just quota, whole country needs reform'

Sports stars have started voicing their support for the quota protests and condemning the violence unleashed on the protesters across the country over the last two days.

Cricketers, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam, have posted on their Facebook accounts, condemning the violence and urging everyone to find a peaceful resolution to the quota issue.

Some sports stars have, meanehile, voiced their support to the quota protesters. Ruman Sana, the ace archer, has published a small message on his Facebook page which reads: "Not just quota, the whole country needs reform."

Sana's wife Diya Siddique, another famed archer, did not write any words but posted a bloodstained insignia of Dhaka University.