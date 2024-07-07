Work less, do more, and still catch your breaks? That’s the Pomodoro promise

Do you struggle to stay focused on your work? If the answer is yes, don't throttle yourself with guilt. It's quite common to lose attention as distractions are a part of life, be it social media reels, texts, phone calls, food cravings, movies, or a friend's visit. So, how to overcome this barrier when you are on a tight deadline? The Pomodoro Technique may have the answer!

How does it work?

The Pomodoro Technique is a process that minimises your distractions and optimises work productivity with regular intervals of break, meaning, you can meet the deadline without being burned out.

Working continuously for hours is impossible. Even machines need their battery charged! That's why, the Technique follows a 25-minute stretched time for focused work, followed by a five-minute break. This timed work and break is termed a cycle, called "Pomodoro". After four of these pomodoros, you can enjoy a longer relaxation of 15 to 20 minutes.

Sounds fascinating, right? Well, the inception of this technique comes from an experience fairly familiar to us.

In the late 1980s, Francesco Cirillo, a university student, was drowning in intense study pressure and overwhelming assignment deadlines. However, he persevered by challenging himself to work steadfastly for 10 minutes, followed by regular short breaks. He used a tomato-shaped kitchen timer called 'Pomodoro' for this purpose. It worked! Today, it is acclaimed as one of the best productivity-boosting methods.

Note that during the timed schedule of your 25-minute work, removing all possible distractions is mandatory. You have to solely concentrate on the task in these 25 minutes. For this reason, move to a silent and isolated space. Keep your phone in 'Do not disturb' mode. Give your best to accomplish a short task goal within this duration.

Reasons to try the Pomodoro Technique

Getting started on a project is the toughest part. The thought of a 20-page long report is energy-draining itself, especially for the procrastinators. That's where the Pomodoro Technique helps.

When you break down your pile of work into smaller chunks of 25 minutes, the timed practice develops your self-commitment to stay focused. Short breaks at intervals work as a tonic to move on to the next Pomodoro. It lets you work on your terms.

If you look from a different perspective, it also works like a one-player game. The timed task pushes you to put your best foot forward in completing the task. You score a Pomodoro for completing the task timely and reward yourself with a much-deserved break. So, productivity becomes a fun game!

Dos and Don'ts

The short breaks are the best part. Having said that, how you spend the break immensely matters. If you choose to go back to scrolling your phone or watch something on the computer, it won't be effective. You don't want to strain your eyes by looking at the screen during the break and resume your work.

Instead, indulge yourself in the real world. Make yourself a cup of tea or coffee, grab a snack, or interact with a friend or family. Walking or meditating would be perfect to help you recommence your task with a rejuvenated spirit.

Helpful Pomodoro apps

You might be wondering, if there's a timer on smartphones, why should you use Pomodoro apps? Well, a Pomodoro app removes the recurrent hassle of setting the timer. It schedules your circles of work time and breaks, which makes the process smoother and more time-saving.

Due to the success of this technique, many people have developed Pomodoro applications. Some of the most useful Pomodoro apps that you can consider installing are Focus To-Do, Focus Keeper, Pomotodo, Minimalist, FocusList, Toggl Track, Focus Keeper, etc. These apps can even help you customise the time duration depending on your body of work.