Padma Bridge sees spike in Dhaka-bound traffic

As the Eid holidays draw to a close, people have begun returning to their workplaces in Dhaka and elsewhere, leading to a notable increase in Dhaka-bound traffic over the Padma Bridge.

Despite the surge, passengers have not experienced significant sufferings.

In 24 hours yesterday, a total of 38,781 vehicles crossed the bridge, with 24,922 heading towards Dhaka. Until 2:00pm today, 19,870 vehicles had crossed, of which 12,191 were Dhaka-bound.

Abu Saad, executive engineer at the Padma Bridge Site Office, said, "Since the end of the Eid holidays, the number of vehicles heading to Dhaka has increased significantly over the past two days. Due to traffic pressure on the Jazira side, queues of vehicles stretching 300 to 500 metres are forming during toll collection. We are collecting tolls through 15 booths. Passenger sufferings are minimal. The special booth at the Mawa end has been temporarily closed due to reduced pressure of motorcycles."

Meanwhile, the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway is seeing low traffic on the Mawa-bound lane. While the Dhaka-bound lane is busier, no major congestion has been reported.

Officer-in-Charge of Hasara Highway Police Station Abdul Kader Jilani said, "Traffic movement is smooth on both lanes of the expressway."