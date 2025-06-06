Transport
Transport
Transport

Record toll collection on Padma and Jamuna bridges

Photo: Collected

The Padma and Jamuna bridges recorded their highest-ever daily toll collection and vehicle crossings on June 5, as per the road transport and bridges ministry.

According to a a press release issued by the Bridges Division late last night, 52,487 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge, generating a record toll revenue of Tk 54.32 crore, surpassing all previous figures. Similarly, Jamuna Bridge saw 64,283 vehicles pass through, collecting Tk 41.81 crore, marking the highest in its history.

Earlier, Padma Bridge witnessed 51,316 vehicles on June 26, 2022, the day of its inauguration, while toll revenue peaked at Tk 48.99 crore on April 9, 2024. For Jamuna Bridge, the highest previous vehicle count was 55,621 on June 27, 2023, with the top toll collection recorded at Tk 38.34 crore on June 14, 2024.Officials credited the increase to higher traffic flow amid Eid travel rush.

Related topic:
bridge toll collectionEid-ul-Azhaeid traffic
