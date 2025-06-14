Jamuna Bridge tailback returns as Eid holidaymakers heading back

The traffic jam, which began around midnight, continued to spread and covered at least 20 kilometres on both sides of the bridge by this morning

After sufferings in long tailbacks at both ends of the Jamuna Bridge while travelling home for Eid, holidaymakers are once again facing severe traffic congestion at the same spot on their return journey.

The traffic jam, which began around midnight, continued to spread and covered at least 20 kilometres on both sides of the bridge by this morning.

In the afternoon, slow-moving traffic stretches around 15 kilometres on each side -- from the eastern end of the bridge to Pungli and from the western end to Shimantobazar.

Photo: Mirza Shakil

At 1:00pm, speaking to reporters at the toll plaza on the eastern end of the bridge, Tangail Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said that to reduce public sufferings, authorities have opened both lanes of the bridge for Dhaka-bound vehicles.

At 10:30am, a source at the Jamuna Bridge traffic control room told The Daily Star that the congestion, which began at midnight, was still ongoing due to heavy traffic pressure, accidents, and vehicle breakdowns on and around the bridge.

Sources said at one point the traffic extended from the eastern end of the bridge to Mirzapur in Tangail and from the western end to Nalka in Sirajganj.

Photo: Mirza Shakil

Faiz Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jamuna Bridge East Police Station, said the situation had been worse at night but vehicle movement resumed in the morning. He expressed hope that the tailback would ease as the day progressed.

Md Sharif, in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost, told The Daily Star at 10:45am that traffic pressure remained high.

"This traffic jam has been caused by vehicles being unable to access the bridge due to various reasons, including accidents and mechanical failures. We are working on the highway. The situation is gradually improving," he said.

It is mentionable that people travelling home ahead of Eid on June 5 and 6 also suffered severe traffic jams at both ends of the Jamuna Bridge.

Besides, the huge tailback on the Jamuna Bridge west highways causes immense suffering for Dhaka-bound passengers, said highway police.

The Jamuna bridge authority has opened four lanes of the bridge for Dhaka-bound vehicles, keeping stop north Bengal-bound vehicles movement through the bridge this afternoon.

Officer in charge of Jamuna bridge west zone police station Md Asaduzzaman said several thousand vehicles were stranded on the west zone of Jamuna from this morning.