Work less and still catch breaks? Productivity hacks for the chronically distracted

You're all set to start your work. That's when your phone buzzes. A message notification clinks on the screen! No matter how much you resist, you're tempted to check it. As you scroll, seconds turn into minutes and minutes into hours! In an instant, you lose track of the time. Frustrating, isn't it?

So, you see, it has become quite easy to get diverted in this era of social media, smartphones, emails, and whatnot! However, it's not impossible to stay headstrong in your work. So, here are five effective practices to boost your work productivity!

Stay focused with single-tasking

A pile of tasks at hand can be overbearing in our minds. We can't seem to figure out where to start. Hence, we start multi-tasking, which throws us into a darker pit! So, step back and relax! Get rid of all the distractions and take one step at a time.

Start by putting your focus and effort on a specific task. So, if you're drowning under the tasks of presentation slide, reports, and meeting minutes; start any of the tasks based on the priority. If you focus on the presentation slide, pause your work on reports and meetings.

Finish the work at hand completely and then move to the next order of business. Side-lining the rest of the load for the time being, reduces your stress and increases your concentration on the current project. The results are sure to showcase efficiency and perfection.

Eat the frog to make best use of your mind

It's daunting to start your day with the most difficult task, isn't it? Whereas in reality, it's the perfect approach, especially if you tend to miss deadlines. This process is popular, and effective enough to warrant the name "Eat the Frog'' process.

Studies suggest that our mind's power and capability is at its peak from 8 AM to 2 PM. Hence, it's best if you start with the most complex task in the morning. So, if organising the thesis section of your research is the toughest job, start with that. This helps you to make the most out of your cognitive strength over the task.

Accomplishing the most challenging task makes the rest of the workload a piece of cake! So, meeting deadlines becomes more convenient and less stressful.

Photo: Collected / Matt Ragland / Unsplash

Work and chill with pomodoro technique

If you are a procrastinator, the Pomodoro technique is perfect for you! It's a gentle way of training your mind to focus on work with much-deserved breaks. Well, let's face it! We are not robots! Our mind needs a set period to re-energise!

The Pomodoro Technique follows a time management technique where you work specifically for 20 minutes at a stretch, followed by a five-minute break. This process continues as a cycle. Make sure to keep a timer to maintain the time duration.

Working in short bursts substantially reduces the chances of getting burned out or distracted. However, keep in mind to be fully committed in that 20 minutes of work. If anything, such as checking a text or notification, strikes your mind, note it and keep it aside for a break! The Pomodoro Technique is a perfect technique to stay on track and reward yourself with short refreshments!

Take control with time blocking

Tired of the time fleeting by? Given the overwhelming stack of work, even 24 hours seem less! In such cases, you must block the time! Sounds bizarre? Well, time blocking basically refers to scheduling your day's personal and professional tasks based on priorities.

When you allocate a particular duration of your day for a specific task, it reduces the chances of getting derailed. On top of that, you can mix some of your procrastinating habits into the schedule as well. Say, if you work on a report from 9 AM to 11 AM, you can allot 11:01 AM to 11:45 AM for listening to music, or watching an episode of your favourite series.

Time blocking is an effective strategy to stay focused on your work and complete a variety of work in one day. You are bound to feel more accomplished when you tick every task on the schedule by day's end. Apps such as Google Calendar, TickTick, Todoist, Plan, and Timebloc are some of the best time-blocking apps.

Don't break the chain to stay consistent

Do you struggle to keep up with a large assignment? Tasks like designing a campaign, laying out a company profile, or writing an academic research paper can be stressful to complete in one day! The quality drops and risk of error increases. Instead of carrying the entire weight of work at once, how about breaking it into smaller chunks?

Don't Break the Chain is a method that refers to breaking down your large goal into smaller parts, encompassing consecutive days.

Say, if you're writing a book, you can create a mind map on the first day, organise the key information on the next day, and take two days for each chapter. In this way, over 10-15 days, you will have a complete draft of your book! The visible chain of completed work is a treat to your eyes. You are sure to feel proud of yourself!