Dhaka division gets nearly 50% of April’s inward remittance

Dhaka division received the highest amount of remittances in April this year, accounting for nearly half of the country's total inflow, as per a Bangladesh Bank report.

According to the "Monthly Report on Workers' Remittance Inflows in Bangladesh – April 2025", remittance inflows to Dhaka amounted to $1.36 billion, which represents 49.5 percent of the total remittance Bangladesh received during the month.

Chattogram division ranked second with $0.73 billion or 26.8 percent of the total, followed by Sylhet division with $0.23 billion or 8.7 percent.

In a district-wise breakdown, Dhaka district topped the list with $0.90 billion in remittance receipts.

The major remittance-receiving districts included Chattogram ($0.21 billion), Cumilla ($0.13 billion), and Sylhet ($0.11 billion).

The report noted that remittances have remained a vital source of economic stability for Bangladesh amid global and domestic uncertainties.

Overall, workers' remittance inflows stood at $2.75 billion in April, reflecting a decline of $0.54 billion or 16.49 percent from March 2025.

However, the inflow marked a significant year-on-year rise of $0.70 billion or 34.64 percent compared to April 2024.

From July to April of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, total remittance inflows reached $24.53 billion. This marks an increase of $5.41 billion or 28.34 percent year-on-year.

As inflation, exchange rate volatility, and import costs weighed on the economy, remittance inflows have helped sustain foreign exchange reserves, ease liquidity pressures in the banking sector, and reduce dependence on external borrowing, the report said.