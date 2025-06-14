Law ministry unveils major reform plan to speed up case disposal

Three-point initiative includes CPC, CRPC amendments, digitalisation, and judicial manpower boost

The Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has announced a three-point reform plan to expedite case disposal, enhance access to justice, and alleviate the burden of litigation in Bangladesh.

The reforms include amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), digitalisation of court processes, and expansion of legal aid services, according to Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Speaking at a legal aid meeting organised by the National Legal Aid Organisation on Bailey Road in Dhaka today, he said, "We have made a historic amendment to the Civil Procedure Code—something never done before in Bangladesh—and we are in the final stages of amending the Criminal Procedure Code, which we aim to pass into law within the next month."

"To strengthen the justice system, we are focusing on digitalisation, upgrading the training curriculum for judges, and enhancing judicial accountability with the support of legal experts," he added.

To improve access to justice and reduce case backlog, the government is reforming the legal aid system.

"We are working to improve legal aid services by amending relevant laws to make them more efficient and accessible," the law adviser said.

He pointed out that around 500,000 cases are filed each year in the country, but only about 35,000 are currently resolved through legal aid services.

"Notably, 90 percent of those who receive legal aid are satisfied and do not pursue further litigation," he said.

"If we can expand and improve the government's legal aid programme, we believe it is possible to resolve between 100,000 and 200,000 cases annually at low cost and in a short time, potentially reducing the total number of cases by up to 40 percent."

To expedite the resolution of legal aid cases, the ministry plans to increase judicial manpower in this area. "At this time, three judges will be appointed instead of one to settle legal aid cases," he said.