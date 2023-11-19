Skin-savvy shaving: Navigating razors for your skin's sake!

Achieving the perfect shave is no simple task, and it all starts with the careful selection of an appropriate razor. Your skin, with its unique characteristics, deserves a careful and personalised approach to grooming. Whether your face tends to lean toward oiliness, craves continual hydration, or falls somewhere in between, the key to a gratifying shaving experience lies in selecting a razor tailored to your skin's requirements.

So, join us as we explore the different types of razors and offer insights and recommendations to help you get that perfect and comfortable shave. From the precision of safety razors to the convenience of electric shavers, this guide could be the missing piece you've been searching for in your grooming routine!

What skin are you

The very first step is to identify the type of skin — a task simpler than one might anticipate. Begin by grabbing a piece of blotting paper and pressing it onto your face for approximately a minute. Following this, hold the paper against the light for examination. Should the paper exhibit greasiness, it indicates an oily skin type. Conversely, paper with minimal or no signs of moisture, suggests a dry skin type. If there's some oil from your forehead and nose, congratulations! You have a normal combination skin.

Different strokes for different folks

Dry skin often comes with heightened sensitivity, requiring a careful selection of razors. For this skin type, going for either a cartridge razor or disposable razors equipped with a single blade and moisturising strips is highly recommended. These strips offer extra lubrication and hydration during the shaving process and can minimise the chance of a razor burn. Adding a pre-shave oil to your routine is also advisable, as it creates a protective barrier and improves the razor's glide.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Dealing with oily skin, on the other hand, comes with issues like pores, pimples and occasional greasy parts caused by excess sebum production. Preparing this skin type for shaving requires meticulous attention. Begin by thoroughly cleansing your skin and gently patting your face dry with tissue paper, avoiding any rubbing that may leave pores open.

The best choice for shaving oily skin is the Open Comb safety razors, which offer enhanced control over the challenges posed by excess facial oil. These razors also require fewer passes to achieve a satisfactory shave. Additionally, safety razors equipped with multiple blades are a viable option for oily skin, providing a clean shave while minimising the risk of irritation and hair clogging.

A combination skin typically exhibits characteristics of both oily and dry skin, and requires a balanced approach that addresses specific concerns in different facial zones. When it comes to shaving, electric shavers with adjustable settings prove to be an excellent choice for this skin type. The advantage that these shavers have over traditional razors is the easy flexibility that they offer you to tailor the shave to different parts of your face.

Another good option is adjustable safety razors, permitting customization of the blade's aggressiveness to address varying skin traits. However, a consistent pre-shave routine is probably more crucial for individuals with combination skin. Do not forget to cleanse your face before each shave, and consider the use of a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser for catering to your skin's dual needs of hydration without increasing oiliness.

Last but not least, regardless of your razor type, ensure proper maintenance of it. Prior to shaving, clean the razor with warm water, and rinse it thoroughly after use. Look for dull or damaged blades and replace them immediately, as they are likely to harm your face and cause irritation. And always remember, the more you take care of your razor, the longer it will serve!