Ayman Anika
Sun May 19, 2024 01:32 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 01:46 PM

ARKA Fashion Week set to return for its second edition

Ayman Anika
Sun May 19, 2024 01:32 PM
ARKA Fashion Week set to return for its second edition

ARKA Fashion Week is set to return to Aloki Convention Center at 211 Tejgaon Link Road for its second year, scheduled from 13 June to 16 June, 2024. This event follows the success of its debut last year, striking a chord, particularly with the city's youth.

Founded by Asad Sattar and organised by a team of local fashion enthusiasts, ARKA Fashion Week aims to spotlight Bangladeshi fashion and promote it on an international scale.

Asad Sattar, founder of ARKA Studio, stated, "Through ARKA Fashion Week, we aim to democratise the fashion industry and showcase locally designed apparel on a larger scale. We have many talented designers in our country, but I believe, they remain mostly underrepresented. So, the second season will have a marketplace along with seminars and exhibitions for a greater reach to the crowds."

ARKA Fashion Week set to return for its second edition

New this year, ARKA Fashion Week will include exhibitions and seminars. These sessions will tackle current issues in the fashion industry and feature a special exhibition on Tangail weaving, highlighting efforts to preserve this traditional textile technique.

The exhibition, curated by Jewel A Rob, and the seminars are expected to provide deeper insight into the challenges and opportunities within the Bangladeshi fashion industry.

Similar to last year, the fashion week will have a marketplace, which is set to be a hub for local entrepreneurs, spotlighting sustainable fashion boutiques with less visibility. Along with it, the innovative design lab will allow attendees of all ages to personalise items like T-shirts and tote bags, fostering creativity in fashion. Runway shows will feature apparel designed by promising local designers.

ARKA Fashion Week is not just about the clothes. Each evening, the venue will come alive with food stalls and live music, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrates more than just fashion but also the broader cultural fabric of Bangladesh.

